If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a water park, go-kart track, and mini-golf course — all in one, your chance has arrived. And it’s coming at a serious markdown.

Thunder Island Is Up for Sale

Thunder Island, the well-known amusement park in Fulton, Oswego County, is officially on the market for $1.5 million, according to a listing from JF Real Estate. The 113-acre property at 21 Wilcox Road comes packed with attractions: a water park with eight slides, five pools, three go-kart tracks, a zipline, a miniature golf course, and even a banquet hall with a commercial kitchen and bar. The listing also mentions “potential residential development.”

That price tag is a far cry from what current owners Shane and Gale LaBeef paid. $2 million in 2022. And even further from the $2.75 million asking price back then.

A Roller Coaster of Ownership

Thunder Island first opened in 1979, built and run by Harry and Tammie Perau. It later changed hands to Ron and Lisa Falise in 2018. The park shut down during the pandemic in 2020 and closed early the next year when Ron tragically passed away while working on-site.

Read More: Thunder Island Water Park Closed for 2025 Season, Hopes to Reopen

In 2022, the LaBeefs bought Thunder Island with big plans for expansion, including paintball, laser tag, and more. They reopened it that summer and ran it through the 2024 season. But on June 1, 2025, the park’s Facebook page announced it would not open this year, with a hopeful note for 2026:

Since that post, the new real estate listing has been the only update.

What’s Included in the Sale

Along with the water park and go-karts, the property offers a banquet facility, which makes it available for events, weddings, or parties, plus acres of open space. For the right buyer, it could mean reopening a beloved local attraction... or completely reimagining the space.

The LaBeefs have not commented publicly on the sale. For now, the future of Thunder Island remains as unpredictable as a summer weather forecast in Central New York.

A Checklist of 10 Fun and Fantastic Upstate New York Water Parks (Indoor and Outdoor) Warm weather means heading to the river with a canoe or kayak, or sitting out back playing the the kids under a garden hose, visiting the town community swimming pool, or heading to any of Upstate New York's wonderful lakes. But for many, summer means heading to the waterpark!!

Here is a checklist of 10 of the best waterparks in Upstate New York. This is just a short list, as we know there are plenty that we may have missed. This gallery showcases the big monster waterparks, such as the two Great Escape parks in the Darien Lake and Lake George area, as well as smaller "family waterparks" for all ages.

We have also included both indoor and outdoor waterparks. If you have a favorite in Upstate New York that we missed, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shoutout. We really do want to hear from you!



