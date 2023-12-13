Three CNY Winter Essentials that make the PERFECT Holiday Gift

Ready for Winter?

With mucho snow on the horizon, particularly if you live in Central New York, the winter season can be difficult. But fret not, there are tools and products you can use that can help keep you warm, toasty and up with the sun. We’ve pinpointed three winter essentials that can elevate any CNY’s winter that also make the perfect holiday gift for you, your boo, your cousin and your mom and them too. (ooh look, I rhymed.)

Sunrise Alarm Clock - (Holiday Sale) $33

Anyone from CNY knows the struggle of how difficult it can be to wake up early during the winter season due to the dark mornings that feel like night! A sunrise alarm clock is the perfect solution that can make waking up feel natural again! This sleep aid is designed for all ages and comes with a variety of features that will help you wake up with its gradual light alarm clock that creates a sunrise effect simulation. Available here - Amazon!

Energizing Body Wash - $12

Jack Black’s Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser for Hair & Body, packed with rosemary extract, eucalyptus, juniper berry, and shea butter is sulfate-free. The cleanser is specifically designed to turn your morning shower into an energy booster that leaves you smelling great and feeling ready for the day! Available here- Amazon!

Electric Hand Warmers - (Holiday Sale) $19

Electric hand warmers are rechargeable, safe, and vital to any Upstate New Yorker! Year-round, they can be a vital resource for camping trips, cold weather, sporting events, dog walking, and travel! They even help alleviate body pains by increasing blood circulation for joint pain, arthritis, and menstrual cramps! With all of these usages and more, this two-pack of electric hand warmers makes the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself! Available here - Amazon!

