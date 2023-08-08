This Star Shines in New Series About Making It Big in New York

With Thee Writers' Strike in peak picket line since May--with The LA Times reporting that "The labor action hits the 100-day mark on Wednesday — a milestone that matches the duration of the bitter slog 15 years ago, when screenwriters demanded compensation for shows distributed online. Back then, the internet was just a speck of the media companies’ businesses. Now, the two sides are struggling over the fallout of the rapid shift to streaming."

And no end in sight, quite frankly.

Good for them. I'm rooting for everybody creative.

In the spirit of solidarity (cause no one has said that we're boycotting streaming platforms yet), I used some of my precious weekend energy to binge watch a Netflix series I've had my spirit eye on for several months. It's called "Survival of the Thickest" and it's ah-mazing.

Variety describes the 8 episodes first season as,

Co-created by (Michelle) Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who fictionalize the entertainer’s 2020 memoir of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” casts Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a fashion stylist who dreams of dressing women with larger bodies so they can be their most confident selves. When Mavis’ long-term relationship with a well-connected photographer (Taylor Selé) implodes due to infidelity, the split forces her to go out on her own, renting a doorless bedroom in a shared Brooklyn apartment and seeking out new clients. She also leans on her two best friends: Khalil (Tone Bell), a recovering lothario attempting his first real relationship, and Marley (Tasha Smith), a corporate type who’s confident at work but more tentative in exploring her sexuality.

For me, "Survival of the Thickest" is a gorgeous affirmation about shedding our comfort zones in order to manifest our wildest dreams. And the power of having a really solid friend group.

10 out of 10,



