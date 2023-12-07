This Magical Buffalo Bills Christmas Display Will Make You Smile

If you love the Buffalo Bills, and Christmas, you'll want to check out this Christmas display out near Rochester.

This one house in particular is getting “street cred” as the Ultimate Buffalo Bills Mafia House. It's located at 226 Celtic Lane in Greece, in the Rochester area:

Not only do they have an elaborate light set up, but they also have music to go with it. According to Kids Out And About, people can even control it:

Lights are synchronized to music which can be heard on 90.9 FM. Viewers have the ability to control the show using their smart phone by going to celticlights.com. Display runs from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve."

The show hours are as posted:

Show Hours:

Sun - Thurs | 5:30 to 9 P.M.

Fri - Sat | 5:30 to 10 P.M."

You can read more online here.

Buffalo Bills Wines Are Perfect For Christmas Presents

Do you have a Buffalo Bills fan, and a wine lover on your list this year? Look at this perfect match. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale. The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine.

They are kind of hard to find because they keep selling out so quickly in all of the liquor stores in Western New York. What kind of wines are they? The Buffalo Bills wines are:

California Cabernet Sauvignon

Sparkling White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc"

You can find out where to buy them online here. Would these make the perfect stocking stuffers for 2023?

