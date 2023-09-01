This Labor Day: Please Don’t Put Raisins in Potato Salad

This Labor Day: Don't Put Raisins in Potato Salad

Or blueberries.

Aside: If You're fancy, add (chopped) Castelvetrano olives. Trust me.

via GIPHY

Labor Day is 3 sleeps away.

Labor Day is also probably the last time of year for the ubiquitous "summer cookout". It's important that if you are invited to attend or are hosting a cookout yourself, that the last big fete of the summer is as fabulous and as scandal-free as possible.

"As possible" Is Relative.

There are some things that can't be helped. You can't help it if one of your relatives "spills" waaaaaay too much about their private lives because they have had way too much "sauce" in the improper ratio of water and food.

via GIPHY

You can't help it the police are called because the DJ you hired to handle the line dance playlist, veers off into obscure British pop that is not Rick Astley or Curiosity Killed the Cat.

via GIPHY

There are plenty of potentially "scandalous" scenarios that you will not be able to help as an ordained "Cookout Captain". But what you can help is making sure there is no scandal with your potato salad.

Rather than explain the merits of why one should keep raisins (or blueberries) out of one's potato salad, and potentially rehash the whole SNL summer of 2018, my contribution to protecting you from a major Labor Day cookout faux pas is to share a recipe from The CookOut Queen herself, Martha Stewart from MarthaStewart.com.

All American Potato Salad Ingredients 4 pounds russet potatoes (about 8 potatoes)

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

3 large eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 stalks celery, cut into ¼-inch dice (¾ cup)

1 red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch dice (½ cup)

1 medium onion, finely diced (½ cup)

10 cornichons, cut into ¼-inch dice (¼ cup)

3 scallions, thinly sliced (½ cup)

2 tablespoons freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon paprika

Directions Boil potatoes: Place potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover by several inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, add 1 tablespoon salt, and lower to a gentle boil. Cook until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife, about 25 minutes. Drain into a colander. Peel potatoes: Using paper towels or gloves to protect your hands, peel potatoes, and cut into 1-inch dice while still hot. Drizzle with vinegar: Drizzle the potatoes with vinegar; set aside. Boil eggs: Place eggs in a small pan with enough water to cover by 1 inch, and place over medium-high heat. When water comes to a boil, turn off heat, cover, and let stand for 13 minutes. Drain, and place in a bowl with cold water to cover. Peel and cut eggs: When cold, peel eggs. Chop 2 into 1/4-inch dice. Slice the third egg into 1/4-inch-thick rounds, and set aside for garnish. Make salad: Combine diced eggs, mayonnaise, celery seed, mustard, 2 teaspoons salt, and black pepper in a large bowl, and whisk to combine. Add reserved potatoes to mayonnaise mixture. Add celery, red pepper, onion, cornichons, scallions, and chopped parsley. Stir to combine. Chill and serve: Chill for 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with paprika and reserved hard-boiled egg rounds.

Happy Labor Day!

