Admit it. Working "a regular job" isn't what it's cracked up to be. Cost of living is high. Salaries are low. Basics like rent, groceries and gas take up such a big chunk of whatever paycheck you've got coming in, what's left, might as well be a tip.

Maybe you thought about becoming a "social media influencer". But who has that kind of time to put on 10 pounds of make-up whilst speaking, on camera, nonchalantly about history, relationships or politics?

Anyway, even if you do have that kind of time, in a sea of literally EVERYBODY IS DOING IT--like podcasts--how would you set yourself apart?

Enter: Reality Shows.

Remember those? And I'm not talking about the dime a dozen shows on Netflix where contestants get paid, and I quote (Business Insider),

It's one of those things where it depends on the show and the show budget. If there's an actual perk to be won at the end of the competition show and it comes down to two contestants or two teams, there is somebody that is going home with absolutely nothing but the experience.

I'm not here to name names--Just no, to those.

I'm talking about the holy grail of reality shows. The ones on network TV. According to the same article, finalists on a broadcast competition show can make anywhere from $50,000 to $1 million per season and non-finalists on a broadcast competition show make anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000 per season.

AND,

"...there's typically a signing bonus of about $15,000 when a broadcast show asks its participants to leave their lives to compete. Then there's a stipend that can reach about $1,000 per week — as long as contenders stay in the game."

Not a bad way to spend a month or two off from your day job, eh?

I'm thinking, whilst virtually everyone else is looking at their phones, you could become, potentially, the next network reality sensation!

If you decide to audition for one of these shows,

Lemme know how goes...

