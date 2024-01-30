This February In Central New York Don’t Miss Mystic Ink

You'll find a mystical and unique experience at Intimate Ink Tattoo Studio of Whitesboro this February with Mystic Ink.

Mystic Ink will be held on Saturday, February 17th between 12PM - 8PM at Intimate Ink Tattoo Studio, 215 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro. Throughout the day you'll be able to save on tattoos, piercings, and of course tarot readings.

Exclusive 3X3 Tattoos for $100

Dwayne Nemo is ready to turn your ideas into beautiful, bite-sized masterpieces. There will be limited slots available, first come, first serve.

ALL PIERCINGS FOR $40

Becky Nemo will hook you up with a deal on all piercings for $40! Also, bring a friend get $10 off.

Tarot Readings and Psychic Sessions

Dive into the mystical world with insightful tarot readings. Connect with our gifted psychics for a glimpse into your past, present, and future. Dave and Kellie will be offering mini readings for $20, or booked half hour sessions for $40.

Kellie is a professional psychic medium, certified hypnotist and Holy fire 111 reiki master who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since the age of 3. She has been doing readings for 44 years. You can find Kellie’s business page on Facebook @KelliePsychicMedium.

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years. You can find Dave's business page on Facebook.

Why Attend?

Embrace the fusion of body art and spirituality in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. Discover the meaning behind your ink and explore the hidden realms of your destiny.

Take A Sneak Peek At Construction On The Olbiston Apartments Take a sneak peek at the amazing work being done in Utica New York at the Olbiston Apartments. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned In New York State Due to government regulations, these are foods that are forbidden in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler