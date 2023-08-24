There’s Still Time: The Last Dates of Beyonce’s (Maybe) Last World Tour
The rumor mill is churning....
Word on the Beyoncé streets from those who have attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in any of the major cities her show landed all over the world so far--- is that Renaissance--- may be Beyoncé's best--and last world tour.
It's just an inkling, of course. Whispers in the wind for right now. True to Beyoncé's brand, she, nor her team have said a single word about such things publicly. But concert goers I've spied as they've posted their clips from the show, seem to think the end is nigh. (I'm not pulling receipts yet, because this isn't a murder mystery, we'll know when we know)
Can you imagine? A music world without Beyoncé's... just...everything?! I can't. I, personally, have been to three Beyoncé concerts in my current lifetime. Once when she first went solo from Destiny's Child. Once in the middle when her hair was red. And Formation-- which was one of the most gorgeous concert experiences I've ever had as an adult.
With that said, if you've never had a live Yoncé experience and want to, there are still dates and tickets available if you're up for traveling. Since there were zero Upstate New York tour stops and nobody was driving 4 hours to NYC to deal with NYC and a Beyoncé concert (it was just tew much), I'm already putting together a game plan for Kansas City in October. Let me know if you want to get a bunch of us together and rent an "End of Renaissance Tour" bus and go together. I'll bring the lemonade and some Yonce themed snacks.
Merci to Rolling Stone for providing the dates for the remainder of the Renaissance tour if you're into it. If you go before me--make sure your wear your most fabulous silver fashion. Tickets are available via ticketmaster.
Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (TONIGHT)
Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium – NEW SHOW
Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – NEW SHOW
Sept. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – NEW SHOW
Sept. 11 – Vancouver, CA @ BC Place
Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium – NEW SHOW
Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium