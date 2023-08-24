The rumor mill is churning....

Word on the Beyoncé streets from those who have attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in any of the major cities her show landed all over the world so far--- is that Renaissance--- may be Beyoncé's best--and last world tour.

via GIPHY

It's just an inkling, of course. Whispers in the wind for right now. True to Beyoncé's brand, she, nor her team have said a single word about such things publicly. But concert goers I've spied as they've posted their clips from the show, seem to think the end is nigh. (I'm not pulling receipts yet, because this isn't a murder mystery, we'll know when we know)



via GIPHY

Can you imagine? A music world without Beyoncé's... just...everything?! I can't. I, personally, have been to three Beyoncé concerts in my current lifetime. Once when she first went solo from Destiny's Child. Once in the middle when her hair was red. And Formation-- which was one of the most gorgeous concert experiences I've ever had as an adult.

via GIPHY

With that said, if you've never had a live Yoncé experience and want to, there are still dates and tickets available if you're up for traveling. Since there were zero Upstate New York tour stops and nobody was driving 4 hours to NYC to deal with NYC and a Beyoncé concert (it was just tew much), I'm already putting together a game plan for Kansas City in October. Let me know if you want to get a bunch of us together and rent an "End of Renaissance Tour" bus and go together. I'll bring the lemonade and some Yonce themed snacks.



via GIPHY

Merci to Rolling Stone for providing the dates for the remainder of the Renaissance tour if you're into it. If you go before me--make sure your wear your most fabulous silver fashion. Tickets are available via ticketmaster.

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (TONIGHT)

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium – NEW SHOW

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – NEW SHOW

Sept. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – NEW SHOW

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, CA @ BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium – NEW SHOW

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

This 2001 Tour Brought Nelly, Beyonce & More to Albany [PHOTOS] The 2001 MTV "TRL Live" Tour brought stars of the 2000s, like Jessica Simpson and Nelly, to the Pepsi Arena, and the photos are straight out of a time capsule.

Look Inside Beyonce's Childhood Home In Houston, TX The home was sold in 2019 but will remain forever linked with a global superstar.