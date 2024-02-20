The Worst Pizza In America Has 20 Locations In New York

New York is generally the pizza capital of the world, but we are also the capital of some of the worst pizza in America. We have 20 locations of the absolute worst across the state.

24/7 Wall St recently reported on the five pizza chains that everyone needs to avoid and New York has multiple locations.

24/7 Wall St. consulted pizza reviews on five different food blogs and websites. Because pizza preferences are so subjective, we only included pizza chains that were ranked near the bottom on multiple sites."

From those rankings, they were able to name the Top 5 Worst Pizza Chains in all of America.

Here's The Pizza Breakdown For New York State:

Dominos sits at the Number 5 mark for “lack of consistent quality” and “low-quality toppings”. Even after Dominos tried to improve its recipe, it still doesn’t live up to consumer’s expectations. There are currently 237 locations in New York State.

Papa Murphy’s sits at Number 4 on the list. People don't like the "inferior ingredients, and crust texture" of this chain. Luckily, there are no locations in New York State.

Little Caesars has a long-standing reputation for “HOT-N-READY” pizzas. However, they ranked Number 3 with the common complaint of "low-quality ingredients" in their food. In New York State, there are 68 locations.

CiCi’s came in at Number 2, with no more remaining locations in New York State.

Chuck E. Cheese ranked Number 1 as the worst pizza in America.

Common Criticisms: Unappetizing cheese, Toppings that lack quality, Cardboard-like crust, High prices"

In New York, there are still 20 locations left.

Do Some Math

New York State is home to 325 of the worst pizza locations in America.

