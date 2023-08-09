The Mind-Body Connection: What New Yorkers Can Do to Feel Better.

Phantom pains.

The inability to fall asleep at night.

The inability to wake up in the morning.

Psoriasis.

Headaches.

High Blood Pressure.

Diabetes.

Panic Attacks.



What do all these things have in common? They have been linked to stress and other metal health challenges. They're also a part of an ongoing conversation about how mental health and physical health are connected.

The Tanner Clinic Reports that,

The tendency to separate mental and physical illness has become a prominent problem when it comes to understanding overall health. Mental health problems have physical consequences, and a variety of mental illnesses worsen with physical illnesses.

In fact, a 2022 Study called "Healthy minds live in healthy bodies – effect of physical health on mental health: Evidence from Australian longitudinal data" as reported by Very Well Minds states that,

A growing body of research makes it clear that mental health and physical health are deeply connected, with studies showing that an improvement or decline in one can lead to an improvement or decline in the other.

What Can Be Done?

According to the Tanner Clinic website, adding the following to your daily routine can help get the mind-body connection back into balance:

EXERCISE

"Regular exercise has been proven to increase the release of feel-good chemicals, known as endorphins, in the brain. Even a short, brisk 10-minute walk can have a positive impact on your mental and physical well-being."

DIET

"Chances of increased levels of anxiety and depression are multiplied in people with a poor diet. When it comes to our diet, quality is much more important than quantity."

PROPER SLEEP

"Poor sleep habits can be directly linked to stress, anxiety, and depression. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults should get an average of 7-9 hours of sleep every night."

GET HELP

"While a change in diet and exercising can help some improve their mental health, others may need medication or counseling for positive results."

