The LOVE is Palpable at The Root Farm in Sauquoit

Donning my dad's Charlie 1 Horse Cowboy hat, I did something my father wanted to, but couldn't the last years of his life-- I hung out with horses at the long-standing Sauquoit farm, The Root Farm.

When I tell you I felt the LOVE from the moment I stepped out of the car through to the moment I left, is not an understatement. The beauty of the property, the care for the many animals. The many things to do for people of every ability is awesome. It's part animal sanctuary, part vegetable farm and part love fest- The Root Farm grows and nourishes as many people as they do animals and produce.

From their state-of-the-art hydroponic facility,

to their horse and hooved animal stables

To their twin French cows,

To the curious kitties than roam the property. To the sweet chickens and the precocious duck who lovingly ate dried meal worms and seeds from my hand....

From The expansive zipline to the impressive rock wall...

From the abundance of fresh-eating dandelions that populate the hay field, to the gorgeously fragrant apple and pear trees that stand majestically in bloom this season...

Plus, the trails, the riding programs, the art and the history of serving veterans and people of every ability and mobility,

Lest we forget The Root Farm's team, starring Rodger Pape and Alexis Lalor, is world class kind, generous and brilliant stewards of the land. The Root Farm is undoubtedly a CNY treasure worth preserving and serving.

With that said, as summer approaches, it's worth considering that there are volunteer opportunities at The Root Farm to share your gifts, talents and capacities with a more than worthy organization. From office work, to mowing grass, to painting/staining, to growing, --literally anything you have an interest in, they can use your hands. Feel free to call the farm to set up a visit and maybe--join me in volunteering.



