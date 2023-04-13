Dearest Reader,

I know it has been a while since our last correspondence. Have you missed me? I can assure you, dear reader, I, Lady Lytenup (pronounced lit-ten-oop), have missed you. Prayerfully, if you are not yet a fan of the Bridgerton series on Netflix, you’ll make haste and get that way in the coming weeks. Not only because it’s a brilliant, binge-worthy series, but also because in a mere matter of WEEKS the delectably fresh twist on period dramas will be welcoming a new spinoff to the Bridgerton franchise—

Where have I been you ask? In an effort to be more environmentally responsible, I've been traveling by my family's traditional horse and carriage to handle other affairs. As you may know, traveling by carriage is not quite as convenient as traveling by more "modern" vehicles. And yet, we do what we can for dear Mother Earth.

But that, dear reader is not what I'm here to report. My beautiful buzzing bees tell me the new morning show co-host was revealed to be, none other than Philadelphian radio and TV personality, Envy McKee! Can you even can? How delicious is that tea?

Word on the Utica Boulevards is that Dave Wheeler traveled the ends of the Earth to hand pick such a splendiferous co-host. But that could just be tales told by a Utica bard, presumably on Karaoke night at the "Celtic Harp" in an attempt to craft a legend for your amusement.

What I do happen to know is true, however, is the new morning show on Lite is called Best Morning. I also know that one of the show's catch phrases is

"We're all just doing the best we can... so be kind".



via GIPHY

With that, dearest reader, the footman just pulled my carriage around-- which means I'm off on another adventure! Please stay tuned to this space for updates on both Best Morning and the forthcoming epic, Queen Charlotte a Bridgerton Story.

Yours in Tuning in and Turning Up,

-L.L.

