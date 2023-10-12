Taylor Swift Trivia Coming To Central New York This November

Swifties of Central New York, get ready for your moment to shine. Taylor Swift Trivia Night is coming.

You can join Stage Time Trivia for a fun-filled evening of testing your knowledge about the queen of pop herself - Taylor Swift. This in-person event will take place on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 at 4 different locations starting at 6:30 PM (and 7:00PM at some locations).

It's our most highly requested and anticipated themed trivia night of the year! Get ready to challenge your friends, meet fellow Swifties, and compete for exciting prizes. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just enjoy Taylor's catchy tunes, this trivia night promises an entertaining experience for all. Please arrive at least 20 minutes early to check in with your host.

Taylor Swift Trivia Locations/Times

- Woodland Farm Brewery - Utica - 6:30PM with Will Phillips

- Tom Cavallo's Restaurant - New Hartford - 7:00PM with Phil Farda

- Tony's Pizzeria & Sports Bar- Washington Mills) - 6:30PM with Josh Wilbert

- Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor - 7:00PM with Grant Fletcher

From her early days as a country singer to her transformation into a global superstar, they'll cover it all. Brush up on Taylor's discography, music videos, iconic moments, and more. Test your memory, recall lyrics, and prove you're the ultimate Taylor Swift aficionado.

Gather up to 8 of your besties and get ready to play the highly requested Swiftie trivia night. Their game will be fun and balanced so that superfan Swifties will still find it interesting and challenging, while those more casual fans will still find it accessible.

Each location will feature their own unique prizes for this special event night."

If you'd like to learn more, check out the Facebook event page.

