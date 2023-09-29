This Taylor Swift song created by ChatGPT focusing on her going to see Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets is hands down the worst thing on the internet.

First, What's ChatGPT?

Creating this wonderful work of art putting Taylor Swift and the New York Jets in the same sentence was made possible with the assistance of ChatGPT, an advanced AI language model. You can use it for free, and ask it to do pretty much anything. Literally, anything. Try it. You can even pay for a more advanced version. For example, we could have paid for it to sing this. I don't have extra money for this nonsense, so you get what you get.

Why Taylor Swift?

You literally can't go anywhere on the internet without seeing gossip about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It's literally everywhere. You see actual gossip articles, memes, people making the worst jokes about the relationship, you name it.

We decided to top that. We decided to be better. We decided to create a Taylor Swift song.

What Song Did It Create?

We asked ChatGPT to write and create a song with a simple request: Please write a Taylor Swift song about her coming to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets in New Jersey. We didn't ask it for breakup songs, or any other terrible Swift puns you have seen. Just that request.

Will this song get recorded? Absolutely not. Will you sing it to the tone of "Anti Hero?" Absolutely not. Did I ask ChatGPT to write this while eating a bacon sandwich? Absolutely yes.

Here's what it spit out, so buckle up, laugh, cringe, enjoy:

