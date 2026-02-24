Tax season has a way of making even the most organized among us feel like we’re suddenly bad at being adults.

Between forms, deadlines, and a whole lot of fine print, it’s easy to miss deductions and credits that could actually put more money back in your pocket. And most people don’t forget because they’re careless, they forget because nobody ever explained this stuff in plain English.

So let’s fix that.

Here are 10 commonly overlooked tax deductions and credits Central New Yorkers often miss.

Child and Dependent Care Credit: If You Pay for Childcare, This Matters

If you pay for daycare, preschool, before- or after-school programs, or summer camp so you can work or look for work, you may qualify for the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

Those childcare bills are brutal. The good news? Some of that money could lower what you owe in taxes, or increase your refund.

Student Loan Interest: Even If You’re Still Paying

You don’t have to finish paying off your student loans to get a tax break.

If you paid interest on student loans during the year, you may be able to deduct some of that interest.

If you’re making monthly payments and feeling like you’re getting nowhere, this at least gives you a small win.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): A Big One People Overlook

The Earned Income Tax Credit is designed for low- to moderate-income workers and families. Many people assume they don’t qualify, and never check.

Even if you don’t owe taxes, this credit can still increase your refund.

Education Credits: College, Trade School, and Certificate Programs Count

If you, your spouse, or your dependent took college classes, trade school courses, or certain certificate programs, you may qualify for education credits.

Learning new skills could mean more than career growth, it could mean money back.

Charitable Donations: Yes, Even Small Ones

Donated clothes, household items, or money to qualified charities? It might be deductible.

That bag of clothes you dropped off or the donation you made during a fundraiser could count.

Medical Expenses: When They Add Up

Medical, dental, vision care, prescriptions, therapy, and even mileage to medical appointments may be deductible if your expenses reach a certain threshold.

Healthcare is expensive. If you had a year with big medical costs, it’s worth checking.

State and Local Taxes Paid: You Already Paid Them, Use Them

Certain state and local taxes you paid during the year can be deducted on your federal return.

If you live and work in New York State, this one can make a difference.

Home Office or Work-From-Home Expenses (For Self-Employed)

If you run a side hustle, freelance, or operate a small business from home, you may be able to deduct part of your internet, utilities, or workspace. For Etsy sellers, content creators, consultants, and gig workers, this is especially important.

Retirement Contributions: Future You Gets a Thank You

Contributions to certain retirement accounts, like an IRA, may be deductible. Saving for later can lower your taxes now. That’s a win-win.

Energy-Efficient Home Improvements: Your Upgrades Could Pay You Back

Installed energy-efficient windows, doors, insulation, heat pumps, or solar equipment? You may qualify for tax credits.

Home upgrades are expensive. Credits help soften the blow.

A Quick Reminder Before You File

Everyone’s tax situation is different, and tax rules can change year to year. If you’re unsure whether you qualify for a deduction or credit, it’s a good idea to double-check with a qualified tax professional or review guidance from the Internal Revenue Service.

You don’t have to understand every line of the tax code to file confidently, but knowing what to look for can help make sure you’re not leaving money on the table.

And honestly? In this economy, every dollar counts.

