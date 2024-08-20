Take A Look At The 2024 New York State Fair Butter Sculpture

The 2024 butter sculpture has arrived at the New York State Fair. More than 800 pounds has created this years creation.

What Is The 2024 Butter Sculpture Theme?

American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to put it to good use by creating a beautiful piece of art. This year, they used over 800 pounds of butter to create this creation. “Dairy: Good for you. Good for the planet.” is the theme of the 56th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair. This year’s butter sculpture highlights one of the many ways dairy farmers protect the planet while producing nutritious milk.

“We know dairy is good for your health, and with this sculpture, we want to emphasize that responsible dairy production is good for the environment,” said John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “Our farmers work with specialists and environmental groups to adopt practices that protect waterways, recycle resources and reduce greenhouse gases to protect the planet.”"

After the fair, the sculpture will be deconstructed, with assistance from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, and transported to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, where it will be recycled into renewable energy. Each month, Noblehurst Farms’ massive recycling program turns over 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets, universities and schools into enough energy to power the farm and over 300 local homes in the community.

Millions of people enjoy local waterways every day – swimming, fishing, kayaking – but are unaware of the efforts made by dairy farmers to protect these precious resources. The butter sculpture depicts a family relaxing on the bank of a river on one side while showing a dairy farmer planting a tree on the other side.

Every year, dairy farmers plant thousands of trees along rivers and streams that run through their farms to prevent soil erosion, improve water quality and provide a natural habitat for wildlife. This sculpture helps honor all of this.

You can learn more online here.

