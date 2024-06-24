Warning For Syracuse Shoppers- Wegmans Announces A Recall

If you shop at Wegmans locations in Central New York, this latest recall could affect you.

Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery of Wilmington, MA are recalling ice cream cakes because of possible Listeria contamination. Wegmans has also posted a recall letting consumers know that the recalled Abilyn’s Ice Cream Cakes were sold at their stores.

"We are so sorry to cause any alarm or concern to you, our loyal customers. Please know that none of our product, that we know of, has ever tested positive for any contaminants. We are devastated that this has happened. We are praying that our small family business will be able to weather this storm and thank you all for your continued support."

According to the company, they were informed on the evening of June 21st 2024 that recent testing by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has detected the presence of possible contamination on the production line that has been used to produce our Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery ice cream cakes.

What's Part Of This Recall?

The company has recalled all flavors of ice cream cake with a Best By date between April 20th, 2024, and April 20th, 2025.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, Vanilla & Chocolate 30 FO

UPC: 8-51545-00800-2 Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, For the Love of Chocolate 30 FO

UPC: 8-51545-00805-7 Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, Cookies 'n Cream 30 FO

UPC: 8-51545-00804-0 Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 30 FO

UPC: 8-51545-00807-1

If you have any of the recalled Abilyn’s Ice Cream Cakes, you should discard them immediately or return them to the store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

