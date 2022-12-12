This New York College Is Planning To Revoke One Politician’s Honorary Law Degree

One politician is the center of one New York State colleges process to revoke an honorary law degree.

Syracuse University is preparing to implement a process for revoking honorary degrees. The first they are looking to revoke was one they gave to Rudy Giuliani in 1989.

According to Yahoo! News, the process started over the summer when the Syracuse University Student Association Board of Directors asked Chancellor Kent Syverud to recommend a standard procedure for revoking honorary degrees.

Such a process doesn't exist in the University Senate's current bylaws, and revoking an honorary degree is also something the university has never done before."

According to The Daily Orange, the University Senate in April of 2022 passed a resolution calling for the Board of Trustees to rescind Giuliani's degree. The voting broke down with 76% voting in favor, 11% opposing and 13% abstaining.

"In accordance with University's bylaws and shared governance structure, honorary degree nominees are recommended by the University Senate. The University is reviewing the resolution recently passed by the University Senate to rescind Rudy Giuliani's honorary degree.""

At least three schools have previously revoked Giuliani's honorary degrees: Middlebury College in Vermont, Drexel University in Pennsylvania, and the University of Rhode Island.

Could Syracuse be next? We will keep you updated on the process.

Giuliani served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Giuliani also served as the 107th Mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001.

Giuliani led the 1980s federal prosecution of New York City mafia bosses as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. After a failed campaign for Mayor of New York City in the 1989 election, he succeeded in 1993, and was reelected in 1997, campaigning on a "tough on crime" platform."

You can read more on Giuliani online here.

