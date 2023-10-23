Syracuse Crunch Hosting Pink The Rink Night Right Here For Central New York

The Syracuse Crunch are ready to Pink The Rink for Upstate New York.

They teamed up with the Upstate Cancer Center to raise awareness and fundraise for breast cancer research.

The game is happening as Syracuse hosts the Utica Comets on Friday, October 27th 2023. The Crunch are aiming to "pink out" the arena. The Crunch will support the night by using pink tape during warmups, and fans are also encouraged to wear pink to the game as funds are raised for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center, which aims to increase mammography screening among underserved women.

She Matters® is a community outreach program that educates women on the importance of breast cancer screenings. She Matters® is made up of Community Health Workers (CHWs) that go into the community they live in and encourage/help women to schedule a mammogram. The CHWs provide support by going to appointments and staying in the waiting room until the mammogram is completed. CHWs also make annual phone calls to remind patients of their upcoming appointment.

As part of Pink in the Rink, Upstate University Hospital will offer breast cancer screenings in its mobile mammography van throughout the afternoon. The van will be located on Harrison Street in Syracuse. Screenings will run from noon to 5PM for women 40 and older. Appointments are required and can be requested online or by calling (315) 464-2588. All women, insured and uninsured, are welcome.

Aside from giveaways, mystery pucks bearing the Crunch and Upstate Cancer Center's logos will be on sale at a table on the concourse for $15. All proceeds will be benefiting She Matters. The mystery pucks will also bear a Crunch player's signature.

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Become The New Proud Owner Of This Classic Rome New York Bar You could own 6611 Martin Street in Rome for the asking price of $199,900. This is the former Rail and Canal Restaurant and former El Chicos location too:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler