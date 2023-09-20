SUNY Schools Across New York Ranked Among Best In Nation

SUNY Schools all over New York State have a reason to celebrate. Several SUNY schools made the top rankings in the U.S. News and World Report 2024 College Rankings.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced top rankings for SUNY campuses in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 College Rankings. Great news right out of the gate was that all four university centers at Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Stony Brook jumped up dramatically in the rankings compared to previous years. Stony Brook University ended up leading the pack for Best University Rankings from #77 to #58.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “While any system of rankings doesn't convey everything that is important to know, we are proud to see our SUNY campuses receive recognition for what they do for our students every day—provide an excellent education at a great value and serve as engines of social mobility."

This U.S. News and World Report for 2023 placed a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students. U.S. News evaluated nearly 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on as many as 19 measures.

The following is an overview of SUNY schools and their rankings:

Best National Universities · Stony Brook University (58) · Binghamton University (73) · University at Buffalo (76) · SUNY ESF (115) · University at Albany (133) Best National Liberal Arts Colleges · Purchase College (139) Best Value Schools · SUNY ESF (78) · Binghamton University (85) · University at Albany (88) · Stony Brook University (134) · University at Buffalo (169) Best Regional Universities – North · SUNY Geneseo (12) · SUNY New Paltz (24) · SUNY Maritime College (25) · SUNY Polytechnic Institute (25) · SUNY Oneonta (30) · SUNY Oswego (39) · SUNY Plattsburgh (54) · SUNY Cortland (60) · SUNY Brockport (64) · SUNY Fredonia (69) · SNY Potsdam (80) · SUNY Old Westbury (96) · Buffalo State University (119) · Empire State University Best Regional Colleges – North · Alfred State College (8) · SUNY Canton (9) · SUNY Cobleskill (12) · Farmingdale State College (16) · SUNY Delhi (20) · SUNY Morrisville (26) Best Undergraduate Business Programs · Binghamton University · Stony Brook University · SUNY Brockport · SUNY Fredonia · SUNY Geneseo · SUNY New Paltz · SUNY Oneonta · SUNY Oswego · SUNY Plattsburgh · SUNY Polytechnic Institute · University at Albany · University at Buffalo Best Nursing Programs · University at Buffalo (31) · Binghamton University (67) · Stony Brook University (67) · SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University (154) Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs · SUNY Geneseo (2) · SUNY New Paltz (12) · SUNY Oswego (17) · SUNY Oneonta (26) Best Colleges for Veterans · SUNY New Paltz · Farmingdale State College · SUNY Delhi · SUNY Maritime College · SUNY Polytechnic Institute · SUNY Oswego · SUNY Plattsburgh · SUNY Cortland · SUNY Brockport · Stony Brook University · Binghamton University · University at Albany "

You can read more online here from U.S. News and World Report.

