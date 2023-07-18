Stay At This Stunning Affordable Airbnb In Utica New York

Looking for a stunning place to stay right here in Utica New York? You'll love this Airbnb listing, and you'll love the price.

Airbnb began in 2008 as an alternative to booking hotel stays, and sleeping in cheap motels:

From cozy cottages to elegant penthouses, Hosts are happy to share their places. Whether its a work trip, weekend getaway, family vacation, or a longer stay, there are millions of amazing places to visit."

For affordable rates, you can stay in beautiful homes, apartments, and more. Also, you could always list your property on the website and always make some extra cash. You can learn more about that online here.

You can host anything, anywhere, so guests can enjoy everything, everywhere.

Utica's Finest Loft At Broad

Have you seen the listing for "Utica's Finest Loft At Broad" here in Utica?

Newly updated and furnished 1 Bedroom Loft Apartment. This 7000 Sqft Loft Centrally located right around the corner from Downtown Utica is the Best and New spot to enjoy your stay when indulging in this New and Upcoming City. We are also just a short drive to some of the area's best local restaurants, social activities, and New Utica University Nexus Center.

With the overnight rental, you'll be able to use 2 Large flat-screen Smart TV's, Free WiFI, linens, towels, pots and pans, coffee maker, toaster, and more.

The cost is only around $149 for one night. You can learn more online here. The listing can house up to 4 guests.

Check out these stunning photos from the listing here in Utica:

