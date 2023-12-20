Stocking Stuffers She Will Love Arriving in CNY by Christmas

With Christmas in less than a week, here are some iconic stocking stuffers, all of which you can still order today and have delivered before Christmas.

Tiny Portable Charger - $16 (Holiday Sale)

Credit: charmast Credit: charmast loading...

A tiny, powerful, portable charger is the perfect holiday stocking stuffer! This super lightweight and small power bank comes in multiple colors and can be compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixels! Arriving before Christmas, you can purchase them here - Amazon!

Instant Portable Photo Printer - $110 (Holiday Sale)

Credit: KODAK Credit: KODAK loading...

It's a more expensive stocking stuffer but an investment that will create a priceless gift that keeps giving! This mini portable printer will turn your favorite memories captured on your phone into physical, polaroid-styled photos that you can carry and cherish forever! This bundle on Amazon comes with everything you need as the portable printer is bundled with two sets of 30-sheet cartridges! Arriving before Christmas, you can purchase them here - Amazon!

Hidden Compartment Safety Waterbottle - $19

Credit: SP Home Goods Credit: SP Home Goods loading...

The gift she didn’t know she needed but she will thank you for! This stainless steel water bottle will not only carry 18oz of water, keeping your drink either hot or cold for 12 hours, but it also contains a secret compartment to store your valuable goods! Whether hiking, camping, or having a day on the beach, this gift will help you stay hydrated while keeping your possessions such as keys, money, headphones, or credit cards safe and hidden! Arriving before Christmas, you can purchase them here - Amazon!

Tarot Cards - prices vary

Everyone knows: tarot cards are most properly received when gifted! Browsing through Amazon’s wide selection of tarot cards and finding the perfect deck for her can be the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone interested in spirituality and magic! Arriving before Christmas, you can search the available selection here - Amazon!

Credit: SUNHHX Credit: SUNHHX loading...

This particularly stunning beginner's deck is on sale for $8 on Amazon here!

Of course, if you aren't into big box or Amazon shopping, you're local to the Mohawk Valley and want to support local craftspeople--keep scrolling. The Oneida County Holiday Market is open on Saturday, December 23 and has plenty of hand-crafted items that are perfect stocking stuffers.

Mona Chahfe contributed to this article.

Oneida County Holiday Market Some Local Craftspeople and Businesses You Can Support at Oneida County Holiday Market Saturday, Dec 23-- Union Station, Utica Gallery Credit: Envy McKee

Important Holiday Shipping Dates for New York in 2023 Shipping gifts across the country this year? These are dates you want to be aware of! Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler