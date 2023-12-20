Stocking Stuffers She Will Love Arriving in CNY by Christmas
With Christmas in less than a week, here are some iconic stocking stuffers, all of which you can still order today and have delivered before Christmas.
Tiny Portable Charger - $16 (Holiday Sale)
A tiny, powerful, portable charger is the perfect holiday stocking stuffer! This super lightweight and small power bank comes in multiple colors and can be compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixels! Arriving before Christmas, you can purchase them here - Amazon!
Instant Portable Photo Printer - $110 (Holiday Sale)
It's a more expensive stocking stuffer but an investment that will create a priceless gift that keeps giving! This mini portable printer will turn your favorite memories captured on your phone into physical, polaroid-styled photos that you can carry and cherish forever! This bundle on Amazon comes with everything you need as the portable printer is bundled with two sets of 30-sheet cartridges! Arriving before Christmas, you can purchase them here - Amazon!
Hidden Compartment Safety Waterbottle - $19
The gift she didn’t know she needed but she will thank you for! This stainless steel water bottle will not only carry 18oz of water, keeping your drink either hot or cold for 12 hours, but it also contains a secret compartment to store your valuable goods! Whether hiking, camping, or having a day on the beach, this gift will help you stay hydrated while keeping your possessions such as keys, money, headphones, or credit cards safe and hidden! Arriving before Christmas, you can purchase them here - Amazon!
Tarot Cards - prices vary
Everyone knows: tarot cards are most properly received when gifted! Browsing through Amazon’s wide selection of tarot cards and finding the perfect deck for her can be the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone interested in spirituality and magic! Arriving before Christmas, you can search the available selection here - Amazon!
This particularly stunning beginner's deck is on sale for $8 on Amazon here!
Of course, if you aren't into big box or Amazon shopping, you're local to the Mohawk Valley and want to support local craftspeople--keep scrolling. The Oneida County Holiday Market is open on Saturday, December 23 and has plenty of hand-crafted items that are perfect stocking stuffers.
Mona Chahfe contributed to this article.
