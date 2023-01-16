Start 2023 Off By Becoming A Millionaire Here In New York State

Let's be honest- Start 2023 off carefree with money. By all the eggs you want. Become a millionaire when you buy some of these 59 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves.

There are million dollar grand prize winning tickets, and jackpots even higher sitting in the stores waiting for you to win. The New York Lottery scratch off tickets range in prices from $1 - $30 per game and have varying odds with big jackpot prizes. Honestly, the jackpots are massive with some over $10,000,000. That's one heck of a way to begin 2023.

The New York lottery tracks which jackpots are still sitting at stores waiting to be bought. They actually keep a very active list every week. Online you can track tickets that still have first and second prizes left remaining.

If all 1st prizes have been claimed for a game, it will no longer appear in the list, but tickets may still be sold across New York state."

Again, jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash that could help pay for some fun, pay off the bills, and change your life.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on January 4th 2023, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below. You could win one million, three million, five million, and even ten million.