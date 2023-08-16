Where Are The Spirit Halloween Stores For New Hartford And Syracuse Area?

It's the most wonderful time of the year - and no, we aren't talking about winter. Fall is right around the corner which means it's almost Halloween season. Shop at these Spirit Halloween locations in New Hartford and Syracuse.

Halloween will be here before you know it, and maybe you've already started brainstorming ideas for what you will be dressing up as. There's so many possibilities.

Spirit Halloween first opened its seasonal doors in the mall back in 2017. Known as one of the largest specialty Halloween retailers in the nation, hundreds of people flock here each year for all of their holiday and party needs.

Where Is Spirit Halloween Open For 2023 In Central New York?

Amsterdam- This store is located next to Rent A Center located at 111 Sanford Farms in Amsterdam.

Fairmount- This store is located inside the former Bed Bath Beyond located at 3597 W Genesee Street in Syracuse.

Liverpool- This store is located inside the former Thrifty Shopper located at 698 Old Liverpool Road in Salina.

Mattydale- This store is located inside the former located at 2803 Brewerton Road in Mattydale. The website has it listed as open now.

New Hartford- Next to Spencer Gifts inside Sangertown Square Mall located at 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. This location is scheduled to be open the week of August 21st.

Oswego- This store is located inside the former Advanced Auto located at 293 New York 104 in Oswego.

Syracuse- This store is located inside the former Pet Supplies at 3196 Erie Blvd East in Syracuse. The website has it listed as coming soon.

Check out more locations online here.

Halloween Attractions To Check Out In The Utica and Rome Area

8 Halloween Costumes Central New Yorkers Will Appreciate Show your CNY pride with these 10 last minute costume ideas!