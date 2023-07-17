Say it ain't so! After 7 (some reports say 8) years of physically gorgeous marital togetherness, Modern Family star Sophia Vergara and True Blood head wolf (to this day nobody knows what Alcide saw in Sookie, frfr) Joe Manganiello, have decided being physically gorgeous together is no longer the thing they're wanting to do. Shame.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Potentially, our hearts are still mending from when another physically gorgeous couple--Lisa Bonet and Jason Mamoa-- split up last year after 16 years together. And while those of us who had been secretly lusting after Mamoa for the better part of knowing he exists, we also (allegedly) thought Bonet and Mamoa's union was forever, ever. Sadly, it wasn't so.

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

What does it say about us as a society when two physically gorgeous couples break up in as many years? Nothing, actually. Break ups suck no matter who you are, so while we send love vibes to Vergara and Manganiello...

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

The real tea in this story, is the reporting of Vergara and Manganiello's divorce announcement. The news, for some reason, included the location of the farm to table-ish restaurant the former couple dined together several weeks before they announced their split.

And it's in New York.

The restaurant in question is called Blue Hill Farm at Stone Barns and it's located in Mount Pleasant, NY. Blue Hills Farm at Stone Hill is unique because it holds 2 Michelin Stars, only opens reservations a month in advance, you pay for your meal and drinks when you reserve your table AND--it ain't cheap. According to their website:

Stonyfield Celebrates its 40th Anniversary at Blue Hill At Stone Barns with founder Gary Hirshberg, celebrity chef Dan Barber, and more Getty Images for Stonyfield loading...

RESERVATIONS Reservations for both the Main Dining Room and the Cafeteria can be made via Tock . All sales are final and reservations can not be canceled... The menu price is $348 per guest for the earliest daytime seating, and $398 per guest for all later seatings, exclusive of tax and 22% administrative fee. Menu price is prepaid during booking, and beverages are charged separately at the time of your reservation.

If dinner is a bit highbrow for your personal taste--there's always "The Cafeteria". The website states:

Lunch Trays are served from 12pm to 2:30pm in a cafeteria style, showcasing the ongoing collaborative research between the farm and the kitchen. Reservations are required. Lunch Trays are $42-48 per person, depending on the day, excluding taxes... On select evenings each week, the same space hosts Community Table by Blue Hill, a three-course, family style supper that includes matched beverages. Reservations are required. The experience is $125 per guest, exclusive of tax and 22% administrative fee.

We may never know why physically gorgeous couples break up. But at least we know how much cash they circulated on their last fancy date night together.

7 Central New York Restaurants You Would Choose for Your 'Last Meal' We asked Facebook, "What restaurant in Utica - Rome would you choose for your last meal?" These were your responses.

These 11 Upstate New York Restaurants Are Ready For Their Spotlight These restaurants are all a bit "off the grid" but they are certainly deserving To be put on your Upstate road trip bucket list!. Some of these "hidden gems" may just end up being a favorite place of your to eat! The restaurants range from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks and to Niagara County in Western New York.