1 Zoo Animal Leaves Central New York Region For Philly

1 Snow Leopard from Central New York is leaving the land of Salt Potatoes and Chicken Riggies for the land of Cheesesteaks in Philly.

Fans of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo of Syracuse know snow leopard Marcy. She of course was named after the town in Oneida County, and the tallest mountain in New York State. Marcy has packed her bags and now is a resident at the Philadelphia Zoo. According to the zoo, she made this move as per the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding recommendation with their male leopard, Yuki.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo Rosamond Gifford Zoo loading...

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conversation of Nature (UCN) with only an estimated 7,000 remaining in the wild. The snow leopard has a powerful build that allows it to scale great steep slopes with ease. Its hind legs give the ability to leap six times the length of its body:

For millennia, this magnificent cat was the king of the mountains. The mountains were rich with their prey such as blue sheep, Argali wild sheep, ibex, marmots, pikas and hares. The snow leopard’s habitat range extends across the mountainous regions of 12 countries across Asia: Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The total range covers an area of close to 772,204 square miles, with 60% of the habitat found in China."

More About Marcy

Rosamond Gifford Zoo Rosamond Gifford Zoo loading...

At three weeks old, Marcy was diagnosed with Swimmer Syndrome, a medical condition that would have prevented her from being able to walk if Rosamond Gifford Zoo's veterinary and animal care teams had not intervened. They were able to perform physical therapy with her to strengthen her leg muscles over several weeks, which completely resolved the condition.

At three years old, Marcy is now more than ready to start building her own family. Marcy’s mother Daania and father Senge can still be seen alternating on their exhibit in the Wildlife Trail.

