Small Businesses to Shop at The Oneida County Holiday Market

Have you been to the Holiday Market in the Union Train Station (in Utica) this season?

It's fabulous. Particularly if you're looking for last minute holiday gifts that also support small businesses in the Mohawk Valley.

CREDIT: Envy McKee/Canva/Oneida County Market CREDIT: Envy McKee/Canva/Oneida County Market loading...

My best friend, who lives in Brooklyn was in town this weekend for his birthday. As I was picking him up, he less than politely told me to park the car and come in to see the indoor market. I had no idea what to expect, but I was hoping to find a few unique stocking stuffers. Did I ever.

There were all sorts of wonderful tables full of goodies at the Holiday Market. Here are a few of my faves:

Lovely Essentials

CREDIT: Envy McKee CREDIT: Envy McKee loading...

"Handmade self-care products to raise your vibrations and help you prioritize yourself and your skin."

CREDIT: Envy McKee CREDIT: Envy McKee loading...

First of all, Vielitza Rodriguez's products smell like heaven.

CREDIT: Envy McKee CREDIT: Envy McKee loading...

In her product line includes body butters, candles, soaps, body oils, sprays, beard oils and etc. I purchased several of her handmade salt soaps and a few of her scented jojoba/vitamin E body oils.

CREDIT: Envy McKee CREDIT: Envy McKee loading...

A little goes a super long way, the scent lasts all day and they come in all sorts of yummy flavors. I chose "Egyptian Musk" for myself and "Witches Brew" for the teen. Both scents are EVERYTHING. I have been using Lovely Essentials products since I purchased them on Saturday. ABSOLUTELY LOVE. The Lovely Essentials table will be back at the Holiday Market on Saturday, December 23. Feel free to support this WOO (Women Owned and Operated) business in selling out for the holidays.

Hamilton Homestead

"Fine Bespoke Woodworking"

CREDIT: Envy McKee CREDIT: Envy McKee loading...

My Bestie and I had a long, engaging conversation with Kelly about some of his bespoke wood cutting boards. Everything on Kelly's table is handmade, gorgeous and perfect for holiday gifts, wedding presents and, quite frankly, for you--if you're looking for a fabulously crafted cutting board that will last for generations. He even has the little travel boards for camping.

CREDIT: Envy McKee CREDIT: Envy McKee loading...

Shopping at Tar-jay and other big box stores for holiday gifts is convenient but supporting local craftspeople changes lives.

Your last Oneida Holiday Market shopping opportunity in Union Station is Saturday December 23.

Check out more Oneida Holiday Market Craftspeople below.

