Sip And Seek Tarot Night Coming To Whitesboro New York

Looking for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options in Central New York? What about a tarot reading with all of that?

Look no further than City Cafe of Whitesboro New York on Thursday November 30th between 5PM - 8PM. City Cafe is a fun, casual cafe dedicated to gluten-free, dairy-free, and peanut-free dining. You can check out their Facebook page for full menu. You can also check out some of their photos below.

The bakery features cheesecakes, carrot cake cupcakes, the famous Utica halfmoons, breads, and more. From the restaurant side try the vegetable risotto, mac and cheese, portobello burger or a veggie street taco.

Join City Cafe for Psychic readings with Dave The Seer and Kellie Psychic Medium. They will be booking mini readings for $20. City Cafe will give you $5 for each reading you pay for with Dave and Kellie, and also have a night of drink and food specials.

Kellie is a professional psychic medium, certified hypnotist and Holy fire 111 reiki master who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since the age of 3. She has been doing readings for 44 years. You can find Kellie’s business page on Facebook @KelliePsychicMedium.

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. You can catch Dave weekday mornings on the radio, and on Friday serving up free tarot readings on the air. He has been doing readings for over 15 years.

You can read more about the event on Facebook here.

City Cafe Of Whitesboro New York Is Here To Stay Looking for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options in Central New York? Look no further than City Cafe of Whitesboro New York. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Here's Where Facebook Wants You To Go On Thanksgiving Eve In Upstate New York 2023 Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler