Sip And Paint For Valentine’s Day In Central New York

Ignite romance with brushstrokes this Valentine's Day in Central New York with this exclusive paint and sip event. The best part, it's before actual Valentine's Day.

As Valentine's Day approaches, many couples are on the lookout for a unique and romantic way to celebrate their love. One increasingly popular option in Upstate New York has been events that are paint and sips. These gatherings offer a delightful blend of artistic expression and social interaction, making them the ideal choice for a memorable Valentine's Day date night.

Picture this: you and your partner, side by side, each armed with a canvas and a palette of vibrant colors. Under the guidance of a skilled instructor, you'll embark on a creative journey, turning blank canvases into beautiful works of art. Beyond the artistic aspect, the atmosphere of a paint and sip event is inherently conducive to romance. With soothing music, and the clinking of glasses as you enjoy your favorite beverages, these events create a relaxed and intimate setting.

Happening February 7th is an exclusive Valentine Sip and Paint at Villa Verona Vineyard and Bistro:

Come join us for some guaranteed fun and laughs while drinking some great wine and painting! The artist will instruct you step by step! Included are all supplies, a free glass of wine, and a personally created wine glass, fun, and laughs! Couples and singles welcome! Bring your appetite! Food will be available to purchase.

This event is happening on Wednesday, February 7th between 6PM-9PM. The cost for tickets is $45 plus tax. R.S.V.P contact Amy (text or call) at 315-723-3338. You must make payment to reserve a spot, so don't delay.

