Save Money While Shopping At These The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls In New York

As the holiday season approaches, save money and shop smart at these top 5 best outlet malls.

For savvy shoppers, the secret to unlocking incredible savings lies in the hidden gems of Upstate New York – the outlet malls. Ditch the crowded city centers and embark on a shopping adventure in Upstate New York for a holiday experience like no other.

First and foremost, the cost savings at outlet malls are off the charts. Beyond the savings, the relaxed and scenic atmosphere of Upstate New York adds an extra layer of joy to your holiday shopping. Picture strolling through charming outdoor malls adorned with festive decorations, surrounded by the tranquility of nature. It's a refreshing departure from the hustle and bustle of every day life.

With the way the economy is, prices of EVERYTHING are going up. At outlet malls, the benefit to shopping there versus online or at a regular retail location is that you'll be able to save a little bit of extra money. They are often cheaper than retail stores because retail costs are not included. Factory outlets are owned and operated by manufacturers and normally carry the manufacturers' surplus, discontinued, or irregular goods.

Make this holiday season memorable by making a smart shopping plan – head to Upstate New York's outlet malls. Experience the joy of discovering unbeatable deals in a serene and festive atmosphere, and let the picturesque surroundings enhance the magic of your holiday gift-giving. Your wallet and loved ones will thank you for choosing this smart and delightful approach to holiday shopping.

The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in NY To Save Money While Shopping

Looking for some places to shop your favorite name brands and save some money in the process? We've got you.

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY

Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property.
Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project."
Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County:
The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof.

Gallery Credit: Jordan Harmon via @j_harmonphoto on Instagram

 

