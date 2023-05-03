Shockingly New York State’s Best Coffee Shop Isn’t In The City

When people think coffee and New York, your mind might wander off to a scene of Friends. However, New York City isn't home to the best coffee shop in New York State.

The Coffee Scientists at MSN decided to create a mega list of caffeine. They just published their 2023 "The Best Coffee Shop in Your State" list. What they did, for each state in our great nation, they highlighted the best coffee shop. They judged it on the shop itself, the product, and the overall atmosphere. Again, New York City didn't win this title. Another spot in New York apparently is the coffee hot spot:

Who Won The Best Coffee Shop For New York State

Josie's Coffee Shoppe Josie's Coffee Shoppe loading...

According to MSN, that title goes to Josie's Coffee Shoppe in Saugerties:

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life? Head up to the Catskills and grab a cup of joe at Josie's Coffee Shoppe. Here, owner Vanessa Piazza has created a space for folks to gather in the small town of Saugerties—much the same way Vanessa's grandfather created a vacation spot here for his own family to connect."

Another highlight MSN had to say about Josie's was when you stop in to relax and grab a cup, they suggest you order a flat white or maple-vanilla-cinnamon latte.

You can also linger a while and enjoy a short stack of pancakes or a breakfast sandwich."

You can find Josie's at 174 Partition Street, Saugerties, NY 12477. They have been proudly serving amazing coffee since 1965. You can also check their website for all sorts of live music and brunch events coming up.

