Sheri’s EastSide Diner Of Utica Puts Hope On the Menu October 22nd 2023

Did you know that breast cancer is a pressing concern all across New York State? You can help put Hope On The Menu here in Utica and help fight it.

In New York State, breast cancer continues to affect countless lives. With approximately 16,000 new cases diagnosed in New York each year, this disease remains a terrible disease. It's important to help support the fight against it.

One local way to support the fight is the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk happening on Sunday, October 22nd. The walk will be hosted at Mohawk Valley Community College campus in Utica, providing an opportunity for the community to unite in the quest to conquer breast cancer.

Sheri's EastSide Diner, situated at 2199 Bleecker Street in Utica, has taken up the mantle in this battle. On this special day, Sheri's will generously donate 10% of its sales to support the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. This act of generosity and community support will help fund crucial research, patient support, and advocacy.

Sheri's Diner, known for its homemade breakfast and lunch offerings, has a delicious way to contribute to this vital cause. Open from 7AM to 2PM on Sundays, it's a convenient choice for a meal before or after the walk. By patronizing Sheri's, you not only savor a delectable meal but also play a significant role in the fight against breast cancer. Join hands with your community to make a difference and combat this disease. Your participation and support matter.

