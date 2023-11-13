‘Sesame Street Live’ Coming To Syracuse New York

You'll want spring 2024 to be here before you know it. “Sesame Street Live, Say Hello!” is coming to five Upstate New York cities this spring.

These stops include Albany (April 18th at the Palace Theatre), Binghamton (April 23rd at The Forum), Syracuse (April 25th at the Landmark Theatre), Buffalo (April 30th at Shea’s Performing Arts Center) and Rochester (May 1st at the Kodak Center for the Performing Arts). All five shows will begin at 6PM.

The interactive live show, produced by Sesame Workshop and Round Room, will feature “Sesame Street” characters like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their furry friends singing and dancing.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th through Ticketmaster; prices have not been announced. Pre-sale information and more details are available at SesameStreetLive.com. Tickets are required for anyone who has reached their second birthday, according to Live Nation.

The show is catered for ages 1 to 7 but as an action packed live show, Sesame Street Live! is enjoyable for the whole family! Some venues may require all persons entering the theater to have a ticket. Please ask your local box office if you have a specific question."

You can learn more online here.

