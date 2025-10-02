Erie Canal Bicentennial Voyage Coming Through CNY
This month, The Buffalo Maritime Center’s full-scale replica of the Seneca Chief (the Erie Canal boat that first carried Governor DeWitt Clinton on his legendary 1825 voyage) will be sailing east to celebrate 200 years of the canal that changed New York forever.
Each stop transforms into a floating museum experience. You’ll be able to step aboard, wander through recreated cabins, check out 1820s artifacts, and meet the volunteers who spent years building this 73-foot wooden boat by hand. On shore, expect family-friendly events, hands-on wooden boatbuilding, and programs that highlight the role of Indigenous communities in canal history.
And the best part? It’s free.
Upcoming Local Stops:
Brewerton – October 7
Sylvan Beach – October 8
Rome – October 9
Utica – October 10
The boat’s journey runs from Buffalo all the way to New York City, wrapping up on October 26. Get the whole schedule here: https://buffalomaritimecenter.org/buffalo-maritime-center-events-calendar/
