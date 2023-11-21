U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has revealed that he is sick and tired of being sick and tired of "many airlines charging parents deceptive junk fees just to sit with their kids when they travel that can lead to families getting split up on flights."

Senate Takes Up Funding Bill After House Passage Getty Images loading...

According to the press release on Schumer's official Senator website, "Schumer has led the fight against fees like these for years, is now pushing for legislation, the Families Fly Together Act, to prohibit these deceptive fees on parents that 6/10 of the major airlines haven’t committed to removing and finally create fee-free family seating to keep parents and kids together when they fly."

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

According to Schumer himself,

This Thanksgiving travel week is going to be one of the busiest on record, and airlines are making a stressful travel time even more turbulent by charging junk fees to parents who want to sit with their kids on flights. Plain and simple, parents should not be the ones to pay the price for wanting to care for and keep their kids safe while traveling. That’s why I’m pushing for legislation that protects families and lowers travel costs by eliminating junk fees for parents in New York and across the country. The Families Fly Together Act is the ticket to stopping airlines - which already make billions of dollars in profits - from charging families deceptive unaffordable and unnecessary fees, and I won’t stop fighting until we’ve ended this ridiculous practice.

READ MORE: SCHUMER REVEALS: AS NEW YORKERS PREPARE ... | Senator Chuck Schumer of New York (senate.gov)

Take A Look At United Airlines New Boarding Procedure According to travel blog, AFAR , these are the new boarding groups for United Airlines. The new policy begins October 26, 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Travel To 10 Different Countries Without Leaving New York State Are you ready to travel to 10 different countries without ever leaving New York State? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler