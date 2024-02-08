Did You Know A Secret Pizza Tour Exists In New York?
A recent poll revealed that 1 in 5 singles surveyed are bored with traditional dates. Maybe they need to take this Secret Pizza Tour in New York.
DatingNews.com conducted a poll of 3,000 singles to establish the top first date options in the U.S. There are plenty to choose from for sure:
Participants were asked to highlight the date spots that excited them the most, the places where sparks could fly. The findings shed light on the most thrilling dating suggestions that could inspire countless romantics planning to court their beloved this coming Valentine’s Day."
In New York State, coming in at number 20 overall on the list was "Secret Pizza Tours." The real question, what in the what does that mean? Secret Pizza Tours are part of a company called Secret Food Tours out of New York City.
On our Secret Pizza Tours: New York, we eat our way through the charming, historic, and bohemian neighborhood of the East Village located on the lower east side of Manhattan island."
If you plan on visiting New York City, you can read and book one online here.
Who Else From New York Made The List?
New York City made the list for DatingNews, what about other parts of the state of New York? Did they suggest anything outside of the city?
71) Food Crawl Through Jackson Heights, Queens.
81) Jazz Night at Village Vanguard.
121) Elizabeth Street (Secret) Garden in Nolita.
138) Wine Tasting in the Finger Lakes.
You can check out the entire list online here and start planning your next great date and event.
Who Got The Title Of Best Pizza For New York?
11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try
