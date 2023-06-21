Say These Affirmations for a Stellar Summer
Ready or not, with the arrival of summer solstice, we in summer. (!) Officially. (!) Have any cool plans yet? No worries if you don't. We've got several months to get in the flow of consistent warm weather, gardens bursting with blooms and summer solstice affirmations.
What is Summer Solstice you ask?
"It's the longest day and shortest night in the Northern Hemisphere." It's also a very spiritual time of the year. You can explore more about such things here.
What Are Affirmations?
"Affirmations are short statements that are meant to give your self-esteem a positive boost. People often use mental health affirmation during times in life where they’re dealing with difficult circumstances or when they are experiencing more negative self-talk than usual." But they can be used anytime to train your mind to focus on the positive.
- I honor the divine light both within me and without. This blessing of light shines within me now.
- I honor and respect myself and my accomplishments. The blessing of success and prosperity shine through me now.
- I experience love for myself, the earth, and all living creatures touched by the divine light. The blessing of love and light shines throughout my entire being now.
- I send blessings of love to all beings on earth. The blessing of love shines in me now.
- I move toward the warmth and compassion of divine love and light. The blessings of the divine shine through me now.
- I AM willing to let go of anything in my past that no longer serves me. The blessing of renewal shines through me now.
- I AM willing to release any self-limiting thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. The blessing of rebirth shines through me now.
- I allow myself to be transformed and my past to be transmuted by the light. The blessing of divine transformation shines through me now.
- I allow the light to wash away any fears I may have. The blessing of divine light shines through me now.
- I AM open and receptive to the good and positivity of life expressing through me. The blessing of positivity shines through me now.
- I AM open to new experiences and possibilities that are divinely guided. The blessing of divine guidance shines through me now.
- Abundance flows easily to me and through me. The blessing of divine abundance shines through me now.
- I AM open to both giving and receiving love, abundance, and prosperity. The blessing of divine balance shines through me now.