Saturn’s Rings Will Disappear- Where Can New York View Them?

Saturn's famous rings will disappear in 2025. Where in New York State can you view them before they vanish?

NASA has confirmed to Daily Mail that you have until 2025 to view the iconic rings of Saturn before Saturn tilts edge-on with Earth, meaning the rings will appear almost as an invisible line. So calm down, they aren't going away forever.

The rings will not be gone for good, however, and will tilt back towards Earth during the next phase of Saturn's 29-year orbit. Astronomers will not get the chance to view Saturn from this unique perspective again until October 2038."

So in short, that's a pretty huge jump in time where we won't see Saturn's rings from Earth. The last time this rare event occurred was in September 2009, and before that, it had not occurred since February 1996.

The rings will continue to become more visible until 2032 when Saturn reaches its maximum tilt away from Earth."

Where In New York State Can You Touch The Cosmos?

Currently there are 21 astronomical observatories in the state of New York. These are used for various astronomy research. However, not all of these observatories may be open to the public. You can always contact them for any public outreach programs. If you want to see Saturn's rings before time runs out, it might make sense to contact these places first and schedule ahead.

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out:

