Saratoga Springs New York Held Retirement Ceremony For One Special Pup

One New York State pup had a special ceremony held for his 42 "dog years" of service to the citizens of Saratoga.

On Saratoga Springs Police Department's Facebook page they posted sending out congrats Mo the dog:

Please join us on congratulating and thanking K-9 Mo on his 42 “dog years” of service to the Saratoga Springs Police Department and the citizens of Saratoga. If you’ve spent any time at the Saratoga Racetrack in the last 6 years, you’ve likely walked by K-9 Mo and his wagging tail. Thank you Mo, enjoy retirement with your handler Officer VanWagner!"

Congrats Mo, and thank you for your service!

How Do Dogs Become Police Dogs In New York State

According to the New York State Troopers, the course is around 20 weeks for pups to become police dogs:

During the 20-week training period, a new handler and a untrained canine are teamed together and undergo a strenuous program during which the teams are instructed in: basic obedience, agility, handler protection, either narcotics or explosives detection, tracking, building searches, veterinary first aid, and land navigation - map and compass course. The students are required to pass all aspects of training to receive certification. Upon completion of the Canine Handlers Basic School, the teams are sent out on patrol and receive re-certification bi-annually at the training facility."

New York State Police canines are named in honor of the men and women of the state police who have died in the line of duty. You can read more on the entire process online here.

