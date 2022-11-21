Saratoga Police Shoot Off-Duty Deputy Sheriff

Saratoga Police opened fire on an off-duty Vermont Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning.

Police responded to hearing gunshots at 3:03 AM at the intersection of Broadway and Carolina Street. They found the off-duty Rutland County Deputy with a firearm which they demanded he drop and get on the ground eight times. After failing to comply, three officers on the scene opened fire, striking the man 10 times, and grazing the arm of the deputy's girlfriend, who was caught in the crossfire.

The incident supposedly started when the deputy got into an altercation with three men from Utica in a bar. They went outside where the deputy was physically assaulted by the three men and had his head hit against a car hood. After the deputy showed the men he was armed, one of the Utica men drew a gun, and the deputy and Utica man exchanged fire. The Utica man was struck by the deputy. The two were still firing at each other when police arrived.

All three victims are currently receiving medical care and are expected to be alright.

This is the first time in over 26 years that Saratoga police have had a line-of-duty shooting. Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino stated, "I’m proud of how our officers handled it. No one emptied their clip." Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim followed up by saying, "Nobody should be on Caroline Street at 3 o’clock in the morning drinking that has a weapon. End of story."

As of now, the shooting remains under investigation.

11 New York Cities With The Most Violent Gun Crimes

The Amount of Crime Reported in Albany Every Year Since 1996 New York State's Crime Index breaks down crime statistics by county, and this is how many crimes have been reported to Albany's City PD since the year 1996.