If you needed another reason to spend a fall weekend on Varick Street, Saranac Brewery just gave us three.

Saranac Brewery is bringing its annual Oktoberfest Celebration back to Utica for 2026, and this year the party will stretch across three weekends with beer, German-inspired food, games, competitions and even a chance to win free beer for an ETIRE YEAR!

Even better, admission is completely free.

Saranac Brewery Oktoberfest Returns to Utica in September

The 2026 Saranac Oktoberfest will take over the 1888 Biergarten & Tavern on Varick Street for three consecutive weekends:

September 18 and 19

September 25 and 26

October 2 and 3

Friday festivities run from 5 to 8 p.m., while Saturdays get an earlier start and run from noon to 5 p.m.

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The Oktoberfest celebration is free to attend, family-friendly and dog-friendly, so you don't have to leave the kids or your four-legged drinking buddy at home.

Fridays Bring Beer, Brats and Games to Varick Street

Friday nights are all about kicking off the weekend with a beer and brat deal, Oktoberfest bites and plenty of games. Guests can test their skills at beer pong, cornhole, darts and other classic yard games throughout the evening.

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The first weekend officially gets underway with a celebratory keg tap on Friday, September 18. A second keg tap is planned for September 25, because apparently one ceremonial keg tap just isn't enough for Oktoberfest.

I support this decision.

Stein Hoisting and Yodeling Take Over Saturdays

Saturdays will lean even harder into the Oktoberfest theme.

Along with German-inspired beer and food, Saranac is bringing back traditional competitions including stein hoisting and yodeling.

Yes, yodeling. I've already broken out my Jewel cassette tapes to begin practicing. Iykyk. But if you actually have a strangely impressive yodel that you've been waiting your entire life to unleash on Central New York, your moment has arrived.

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New this year, Saranac will also set up a row of canopies along the building featuring merchandise, a brat stand and a pretzel stand. The three-week celebration wraps up Saturday, October 3, with one final keg tap and a raffle drawing.

Wear Bavarian Attire and Get a Free Drink

If you own lederhosen, this is not the weekend to be shy.

Guests who show up to Oktoberfest dressed in Bavarian attire will receive a free beverage.

Throughout all three weekends, visitors can also stop by the beer hut to enter for a chance to win what may be the most Oktoberfest prize imaginable: a year of free beer.