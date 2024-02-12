New York’s Saranac Lake’s Ice Fishing Derby Celebrates 40 Years

The Saranac Lake Fish and Game Club is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Colby Classic Ice Fishing Derby.

This classic event is taking place on Saturday, March 2nd and Sunday, March 3rd on Lake Colby and surrounding waters in the Adirondacks. Organizers are marking the 40th anniversary with exciting prizes and contests.

The derby is open to adults and children, with prizes in each category. The event typically draws between 200-250 participants each year, with approximately 80 young people taking part as they fish for trout, salmon and perch on Lake Colby, along with pike in surrounding waters.

The event kicks off with its annual tradition of the DEC’s special delivery of 5-year-old specially-tagged fish from its salmon and rainbow trout ponds. Historically, if caught, those fish represent a cash prize of $100 to each angler lucky enough to land one.

Lake Colby Is Perfect For Ice Fishing

The lake’s size and location in Saranac Lake helps to ensure sufficient ice, provided that temperatures remain cold. Downtown Saranac Lake is surrounded by dozens of lakes and ponds, allowing for unparalleled access. The town offers access to three connected lakes, including Lake Colby, creating a unique and picturesque setting for the tournament.

Proceeds from the fishing derby benefit the Saranac Lake Fish and Game Club’s conservation projects and training, its Father’s Day fishing derby, hunter education and safety training programs along with archery classes for community members. Visit the Colby Classic Ice Fishing Derby Facebook page for the latest updates and information. Are you ready to fish?

10 Largest Fish Ever Caught in NY State Behold these 10 behemoths pulled out of New York state waters! Gallery Credit: Will Phillips