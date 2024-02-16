Central New York’s Saranac Brewery Books First 2024 Concert

Central New York’s Saranac Brewery has booked the first concert of its 2024 season. Does that mean that summer is almost here?

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong will perform at Saranac in Utica on Sunday, May 26th 2024. Special guests Andy Frasco and The U.N. and Dogs In A Pile will open the show at 6PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th at 10AM through etix.com. Prices start at $45, along with additional fees may apply. Presale tickets are currently available with special code SARANAC24.

Pingeons Playing Ping Pong is a funk jam band from Maryland that has been touring for 15 years. A 2022 performance in Syracuse, dubbed “an animal party,” featured a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover and a mix of funk, psychedelic rock, jazz, classical, metal and other genres. If you're open to all types of music, this show will be a lot of fun for you.

The concert is open to all ages, but anyone 2 years of age or older is required to have a ticket. Doors open at 5PM, while VIP and Brewery Pass Holders may enter at 4PM. You can learn more online here.

Saranac: F.X. Matt Brewing Company, the fourth oldest family-owned brewery in the United States, is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica. On-site parking is limited, but street parking is available near the venue.

Past concerts at Saranac include moe. in 2023, Stone Temple Pilots in 2022, Blackberry Smoke in 2021, The Flaming Lips in 2019, Blues Traveler in 2018, Taking Back Sunday in 2017, and Dropkick Murphys in 2016. Many more memories are on the way for Utica.

