Santa Claus Is Making His Way Through New Hartford

Santa Claus is making his way to New Hartford escorted by the New Hartford Fire Department.

Santa is coming to town on Saturday, December 21st starting at 9:00AM. Santa will visit neighborhoods across town and village, spreading holiday cheer. His route will include Oxford Road, Chapman Road, and many more streets, divided into morning (9AM- Noon) and afternoon (1:30PM - 4PM) time slots. Residents are encouraged to listen for the sirens as Santa’s arrival is sure to be a highlight of the season.

In the morning, Santa will stop by roads like Bonnie Avenue, Snowden Hill Road, and Perry Junior High, while the afternoon journey will include streets such as Woodberry Road, Eagle Ridge Drive, and Sherrill Brook Park. The Fire Department has collaborated with one of Santa’s elves to ensure the event runs smoothly, making it a magical experience for families.

To keep track of Santa’s progress, follow the New Hartford Fire Department’s Facebook page, which will provide live updates throughout the day.

Here's Santa's New Hartford Fire Schedule

9AM-Noon

Oxford Rd

High School

Graham Ave

Bonnie Ave

Gary Ave

Croft Rd

Gary Ave

Bohling Rd

Sherrill Ln

Beechwood Rd

Janet Terr

Gateshead Rd

Harrogate Rd

Tibbits Rd

Roman Rd

Twyndom Terr

Hughes Ln

Snowden Hill Rd

Imperial Dr

Court Knolle

Hillside Garden Apartments

Kellogg Rd

Chapman Rd

Perry Jr. High

Meadowbrook Dr

Kensington Ct

Higby Hills

Mohawk St

Sitrin Home

Tilden Ave

Wadsworth Rd

South Hills Dr

Taber Rd

Pleasant St

Valley View

Sedgewick Park

Ironwood Rd

Hughes Elementary

Sylvan Way

Stonebridge Rd

White Pine Rd

Forest Rd

Bradley Rd

Tilton Rd

Westminster Rd

1:30PM - 4PM

Woodberry Rd

Barley Mow Run

Foxcroft Rd

Hubbardton Rd

Gilbert Rd

Canterbury Rd

Tanglewood Rd

Wedgewood Rd

Woodbourne Rd

Sanger Ave

Terrace Hill

Hillside Ave

Root St

Bolton Rd

Hartford Terr

Longfellow Dr

Tennyson Cir

Lowell Dr

Laurelwood Rd

Eagle Ridge Dr

Pippinwood Dr

Briarwood Ct

Kelly Ln

Oakwood Dr

Morris Cir

Morgan Ln

Rt 12

Sherrill Brook Park

Grandview Ave

Merritt Pl

Myles Elementary

Clintonview Rd

Sycamore Dr

Pinecrest Rd

Tamarack Dr

Cone Cir

Oakdale Ave

Stanhope Ct

Fawncrest Blvd

Preswick Glen

Seneca Turnpike

Applewood

Cherrywood

You can read more online here.

