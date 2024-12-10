Santa Claus Is Making His Way Through New Hartford
Santa Claus is making his way to New Hartford escorted by the New Hartford Fire Department.
Santa is coming to town on Saturday, December 21st starting at 9:00AM. Santa will visit neighborhoods across town and village, spreading holiday cheer. His route will include Oxford Road, Chapman Road, and many more streets, divided into morning (9AM- Noon) and afternoon (1:30PM - 4PM) time slots. Residents are encouraged to listen for the sirens as Santa’s arrival is sure to be a highlight of the season.
In the morning, Santa will stop by roads like Bonnie Avenue, Snowden Hill Road, and Perry Junior High, while the afternoon journey will include streets such as Woodberry Road, Eagle Ridge Drive, and Sherrill Brook Park. The Fire Department has collaborated with one of Santa’s elves to ensure the event runs smoothly, making it a magical experience for families.
To keep track of Santa’s progress, follow the New Hartford Fire Department’s Facebook page, which will provide live updates throughout the day.
Here's Santa's New Hartford Fire Schedule
9AM-Noon
Oxford Rd
High School
Graham Ave
Bonnie Ave
Gary Ave
Croft Rd
Gary Ave
Bohling Rd
Sherrill Ln
Beechwood Rd
Janet Terr
Gateshead Rd
Harrogate Rd
Tibbits Rd
Roman Rd
Twyndom Terr
Hughes Ln
Snowden Hill Rd
Imperial Dr
Court Knolle
Hillside Garden Apartments
Kellogg Rd
Chapman Rd
Perry Jr. High
Meadowbrook Dr
Kensington Ct
Higby Hills
Mohawk St
Sitrin Home
Tilden Ave
Wadsworth Rd
South Hills Dr
Taber Rd
Pleasant St
Valley View
Sedgewick Park
Ironwood Rd
Hughes Elementary
Sylvan Way
Stonebridge Rd
White Pine Rd
Forest Rd
Bradley Rd
Tilton Rd
Westminster Rd
1:30PM - 4PM
Woodberry Rd
Barley Mow Run
Foxcroft Rd
Hubbardton Rd
Gilbert Rd
Canterbury Rd
Tanglewood Rd
Wedgewood Rd
Woodbourne Rd
Sanger Ave
Terrace Hill
Hillside Ave
Root St
Bolton Rd
Hartford Terr
Longfellow Dr
Tennyson Cir
Lowell Dr
Laurelwood Rd
Eagle Ridge Dr
Pippinwood Dr
Briarwood Ct
Kelly Ln
Oakwood Dr
Morris Cir
Morgan Ln
Rt 12
Sherrill Brook Park
Grandview Ave
Merritt Pl
Myles Elementary
Clintonview Rd
Sycamore Dr
Pinecrest Rd
Tamarack Dr
Cone Cir
Oakdale Ave
Stanhope Ct
Fawncrest Blvd
Preswick Glen
Seneca Turnpike
Applewood
Cherrywood
You can read more online here.
