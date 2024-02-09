Salute- YWCA Mohawk Valley Honors Outstanding Local Women For 2024

YWCA Mohawk Valley announced their 35th anniversary Salute to Outstanding Women honorees for 2024. Here's the list of outstanding women:

Salute is a decades-long tradition at YWCA MV that honors local women for their achievements and impact on the community. The 35th anniversary honorees are:

Ann Rushlo: Business & Industry, sponsorship opportunity available. Jennifer Adjodha-Evans: Education, sponsored by Kristin’s Fund. Heather Loveland-Button: Entrepreneur, sponsored by Adirondack Bank. Patricia M. Sterling: Healthcare, sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. Amy Turner: Human and Public Service, sponsored by Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc. Amiyah Evans: Outstanding Youth, sponsored by Adorino Construction, Inc. Jen DeWeerth: Social Justice, sponsored by Fort Schuyler Club. Tamalin C. Martin: STEAM, sponsored by Indium Corporation.

YWCA MV’s 35th anniversary Salute to Outstanding Women awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 21 at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased by visiting ywcamv.org/Salute, emailing events@ywcamv.org, or calling 315.732.2159 ext. 238.

Salute honorees are nominated by the community and selected by a panel of independent judges. YWCA MV extends thanks to the generous sponsors who make Salute to Outstanding Women possible: 35th Anniversary Sponsor Total Solutions, Presenting Sponsor Bank of Utica, and Salute Reveal generously hosted and exclusively sponsored by Valentino’s Banquet Hall.

Salute serves as YWCA MV’s largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds directly benefit the agency’s life-saving free, confidential, and 24-hour domestic and sexual violence crisis services. To learn more, visit ywcamv.org.

YWCA MV is available for anyone experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence via our free and confidential 24-hour hotline services. Visit ywcamv.org/Chat to reach an advocate directly through our private, secure server. In Oneida County, call or text 315.797.7740 for domestic and sexual violence crisis services. In Herkimer County, call 315.866.4120 for child advocacy and adult sexual violence crisis services.

