Watch Your Gabagool- Salmonella Outbreak In New York Linked To Charcuterie Meats

The CDC is warning consumers about a growing, multi-state salmonella outbreak that’s linked to charcuterie meats. Here's what to watch out for New York shoppers.

According to the CDC, the outbreak has sickened at least 47 people in 22 states.

Food That May Be Contaminated

Here's what the FDA is recalling, along with the CDC:

Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler

- Has prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa

- Sold at Sam’s Club

- Comes in a twin-pack (2 x 9oz)

- Any lot code Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta

- Has black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto

- Sold at Costco

- Comes in a twin-pack (2 x 12oz)

- Any lot code

Investigators are working to determine if any additional products may be contaminated. While the investigation is ongoing, officials said the recalled products should not be consumed. As of the time of this article, 4 people in New York state have been reported sick. You can see the full map online here.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization."

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

- Bloody diarrhea

- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

- Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, Dry mouth and throat, Feeling dizzy when standing up.

You can read more online here.

