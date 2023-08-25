One Of The Safest Places You Can Live In America Is New York State

In a recent study conducted by SafeWise, a hidden gem in New York State has emerged as one of the safest cities to call home in the United States. Any guesses?

Feeling safe in your own home, community, town, or city should be something every single person wants. SafeWise has released its annual report of the safest city in every U.S. state. This year's data breaks down all 50 cities by their population, median income, and violent crime (VC) and property crime (PC) rates for the past three years.

"The 'safest' cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer," explains report author Rebecca Edwards, security expert and safety/tech reporter at SafeWise. "For the purposes of city ranking reports, the terms 'dangerous' and 'safest' refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.""

If you're looking for a safe place to move, or are honestly just curious about what city landed the slot in New York, read on:

What City Made The List For New York?

For New York State, the winner was Lewisboro Town. First off, where in the world is this place?

Last year, Lewisboro Town was the safest city. It is located in Westchester County, a popular location for commuting to New York City. Despite its proximity to Manhattan, Lewisboro has 4,000 acres of protected land and a rural feel, according to The New York Times. The state overall had below-average violent and property crime rates."

Interesting. Have you ever visited? Let us know when you text us on our station app.

