30th Annual Rubber Duck Race Returns To Upstate New York

Splish, Splash, Quack- Waddle your way to Upstate New York's 30th Annual Rubber Duck Race. Duck out of work for some classic family fun.

The Oswegatchie Educational Center will hold its 30th annual AdironDUCK Race and Pancake Breakfast Sunday, April 28th. The center is located in Croghan New York.

The day begins with an all you can eat pancake breakfast from 8AM until noon, then the race fun begins at 1PM. Truly it's a site to see with the dumping of as many as 10,000 rubber ducks into the chilly waters of the Oswegatchie River. The adopters of the first 15 ducks to cross the gates will receive cash prizes including a $2,000 grand prize. Ducks may be adopted the day of the race. Anyone who cannot attend but wishes to adopt a duck can do so by visiting their website. For any other information, call 315-346-1222.

Oswegatchie will also be holding the annual AdironDUCK 6K Trail Run, Walk, or Ride at 10 a.m. Participants will travel around Long Pond on a mixed trail system with everything from single track, dirt road and pavement. This is a self-timed event. Registration is $15 and includes a free pancake breakfast.

The Oswegatchie Educational Center is owned and operated by the New York State FFA Foundation, Inc. which is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. The mission of the Oswegatchie Educational Center is to provide all persons with the opportunity to foster leadership development, environmental education, and outdoor recreation in a quality experiential learning atmosphere.

If you truly can 'quack' the code to victory make waves in Upstate New York to this event April 28th 2024. You can read more online here.

A Flamingo Paddle Boat For Sale In New York A Flamingo Paddle Boat with gas trolling motor is up for sale on Facebook marketplace for $8,500 . The boat is described as working condition because it was garage kept. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New York Home To 9 Of The Most Charming River Towns In America We all know we are "River Rats" at heart here in New York State. When it comes to charming river towns, New York is home to the top ones in America. World Atlas published an article " 9 Most Charming River Towns In Upstate New York To Visit In 2024 ." Here's who they highlighted: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler