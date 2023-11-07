Rome Rescue Mission Needs 3,000 Turkeys For Dinners

The Rome Rescue Mission needs 3,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving. Can you help donate?

They are looking for the turkeys plus all the fixings for Thanksgiving. Food items needed include turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, white potatoes, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, vegetables, corn, green-beans, coffee, hot cocoa, creamer, sugar, milk, juice, eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, everything for tossed salad, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, pies/desserts, snacks, dips, chips, cheese, crackers, nuts, candy, to go containers, gallon size freezer zip lock bags. Are you able to help out this year? You can help change the lives of your neighbors with something simple as a warm meal.

“Our Thanksgiving services are critical to helping struggling families. We provide a warn, traditional meal to our neighbors in need every year”, states Matt Miller, Executive Director of the Rome Rescue Mission. “Our goal is for no one to go hungry on Thanksgiving.”

Donations are accepted at the Rescue Mission of Rome Monday through Friday at 413 East Dominick Street, between the hours of 9AM – 6PM, and on Saturday and Sunday, 9AM – 2 PM.

A Thanksgiving turkey will be provided to those in need in the Rome area on Monday, November 20th beginning 11:00AM until gone at 280 East Dominick Street side yard. On Thanksgiving Day, the Rome Rescue Mission will serving its traditional Thanksgiving meal at noon. Meals will be available for dine-in and pick-up. The Mission will close at 3PM on Thanksgiving Day and be closed the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Meal delivery will be on Wednesday, November 22nd. You can find all of the locations online here.

