Rome Wants Tougher Rules on E-Bikes, Here’s What That Could Mean for You

Rome Wants Tougher Rules on E-Bikes, Here’s What That Could Mean for You

G-FORCE Bike on Unsplash

If you’ve noticed more electric bikes and scooters around Rome lately,  you’re not imagining it. And now, the city is looking to crack down in a big way.

New legislation is on the table that would give Rome Police more authority to deal with illegal or improperly used e-bikes and e-scooters, and it could come with some pretty serious consequences.

What’s Being Proposed?

The Rome Common Council is set to vote on the proposal during its meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

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If passed, the updated rules would clearly spell out where electric mobility devices are not allowed, including:

  • Sidewalks
  • Driveways
  • Alleys
  • Crosswalks
  • Anywhere they’re left lying on their side or blocking access

Basically, if it’s in the way… it could now become a bigger problem.

The Penalties Could Be Steep

This isn’t just a warning-type of situation. Violating the proposed ordinance could mean a $500 fine, up to 15 days in jail or both.

And that’s not all.

Police would also have the authority to seize and impound e-bikes and scooters, with a $250 fee just to get your device back after a first offense.

Not All E-Bikes Are Treated the Same

Here’s where it gets a little confusing.

New York State recognizes three classes of e-bikes:

  • Class 1: Pedal-assist only
  • Class 2: Can run on motor alone (up to 20 mph)
  • Class 3: Motor-powered up to 25 mph

Class 3 e-bikes are already illegal in Rome, and under the new proposal, they could be immediately impounded.

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Class 1 and Class 2 bikes are still legal, but can be seized if they’re used improperly, like breaking traffic rules or parking illegally.

And if your bike has been modified, especially with something like a gas-powered engine, it could also land you in trouble.

What Happens Next?

The Common Council will vote on the proposal Wednesday night.

If it passes, you could start seeing stricter enforcement, and more consequences, around how and where e-bikes and scooters are used in Rome.

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Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

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Categories: Political, Utica-Rome News, WIBX News